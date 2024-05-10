Elva Gale Henderson, 76

Our beautiful mother and grandmother, Elva Gale Henderson passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 7, 2024, at the age of 76.

She was proceeded in death by her loving husband Dale, her parents Boyd Kelly, Jr, and Lorene Byrd, sisters Evalyn Powell and Bonnie Payne, and her grandson Brandon Henderson.

Her passions in life were riding horses, shopping with her daughter, being a lifelong taxidermist, and being the best mother, mother-in-law, and Nanny to her grandkids. Her favorite time of year was Christmas and the family party that went along with it.

She is survived by her children: Russell (Erica) Henderson, Tracy (Tim) Brummett, and Tony (Angela) Henderson. Her sister Wilma (Roger) Parrish and brothers Tom Peters, Tim Peters, and Jack Kelly; Grandkids – Heather Stooksbury, Aspen Henderson, Misty (David) Thompson, Courtney (Michael) Day, Zack (Jessica) Brummett, Shelby, and Haley Henderson, as well as six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m.. Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston, TN. The service will be officiated by Reverend Gary Smith. Family visitation will also be held at Kyker Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on the day of the service. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Henderson Family.

