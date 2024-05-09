Ellen Marietta Hamby, Rockwood

Ellen Marietta Hamby, age 89, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Spring City Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on February 11, 1935, in Hebbertsburg, Tennessee. She graduated from Rockwood High School and dreamed of becoming a schoolteacher. She attended Freed-Hardeman University as long as her health allowed. She was a faithful member of the Rockwood Church of Christ. Her hobbies were walking, reading, and needlepoint. She loved making hand-made quilts and crocheting. She looked forward to heaven where sin, sickness, brain disorders, and pain would be no more.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Nola Hamby; brother, Junior Hamby; and sister, Marie Taylor.

She is survived by many friends.

Graveside services and interment will be held at a later date in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. The dates and times will be announced as they become available.

Memorial contributions in honor of Marietta Hamby may be made to:

Freed-Hardeman University

158 E. Main St.

Henderson, TN 38340

Attention: Randall Harris

(Check Memo Field: Bible Teaching Program)

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is locally serving the family of Ellen Marietta Hamby.

