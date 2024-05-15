Edward “Ralph” Gitgood, Oak Ridge

Edward “Ralph” Gitgood, age 77, of Oak Ridge passed away May 11th, 2024 with his wife and daughter at his side.

He was born in Rockwood, TN on December 31st, 1946, the son of Loyd Ralph Gitgood and Anna Mae Holloway Gitgood.

He retired from Oak Ridge Housing Authority after 35 years. Ralph was a member of Faith Masonic Lodge 756 for almost 40 years. He was a Scottish Rite Mason KCHS, and was active in all 3 bodies of the York Rite in Oak Ridge.

He was a Navy veteran, serving during the Vietnam War on the USS John R. Craig and USS Robert L. Wilson.

Ralph was preceded in death by parents Loyd and Anna Mae Gitgood, and his grandson Matthew Edward Cheatwood.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of 53 years Viki Johnston Gitgood, daughter Shannon Roberts and husband Brian, and grandchildren Shelby Cheatwood and Sadie Lewis.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Shriner’s Children.

