Earle Ward King, 95, Harriman

Earle Ward King, age 95 of Harriman, TN died peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at home surrounded by family. Earle was born on April 5, 1929, in Barberton, Ohio to Riley W. King and Edna G. King (Schartiger). He was the oldest of 4 children.

Earle was preceded in death by his father and mother (Riley and Edna King), his sister Mary Hensley, his brothers Frank and Lee King.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Anita, his daughter Patty Schklar of Hermitage, TN, Michael (Karen) King of Cleveland, TN; granddaughter Dr. Valerie Stine (Rev Jared) of Kallispell, MT; Dr. Benjamin (Caitie) King of Indianapolis, IN. Great Granddaughters Adelaide and Julia Stine; great-grandsons Theodore and Callum King.

Earle graduated from Harriman High School in 1949 and went into the National Guard. then he went into the US Army and was sent to Germany and was stationed at Zweibruecken, Germany where he met his future wife, Anita. June 19, 1954, Earle married Anita C Vogelmann. In October 1954, they returned to the United States and moved back to Harriman, TN. Earle went to work for Burlington Industries and worked at the Harriman plant until they closed in 1990. Earle retired as a Department Head from Burington Industries.

Earle was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. Earle was a member of the Harriman Lions Club and also enjoyed working with the Harriman Little League and the Boys Scouts. After retirement, he began working at East TN Human Resources Agency in the Ombudsman and Guardianship Programs for 30 years. His wife Anita joined him as a volunteer.

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 2:00 pm Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman followed by the funeral service. Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, you may donate through St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

