Dorothy Hester, Oliver Springs

News Department 12 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Dorothy Hester, of Oliver Springs, age 83, passed away on May 1, 2024.

She lived her whole life in Oliver Springs. Dorothy was a Housekeeper at Roane Medical Center, attended Grace Baptist Church, and loved to play Bingo.

She is preceded in death by her parents Reba and William Goins of Oliver Springs; husband Glen Hester of Harriman; daughter Vickie Lawson of Harriman; son Glen Hester, Jr. of Harriman; and brothers Clyde Goins and James Goins of Oliver Springs.

Dorothy is survived by her sister Lillie Mae Rutherford of Oliver Springs; granddaughter Miranda (David) Rusinek of Lenoir City; grandsons Wesley Lawson and Josh Hester; great-grandchildren Caitlin, Destiny, Kaden (Nathan), Annabelle, Hunter, Paisley Rusinek | Kalionna, Trinity, Donoven, Isaiah, Bently, Sophia Lawson; and Special friends Johnny Ladd and Roy Hill.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Clax Gap Baptist Church Cemetery at 11:00 AM.

Pastor Garvan Walls will be officiating the service.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hester family.

About News Department

Check Also

Paul Fink Jr, Harriman

Mr. Paul Fink Jr, 75, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at his …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.