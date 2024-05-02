Dorothy Hester, Oliver Springs

Dorothy Hester, of Oliver Springs, age 83, passed away on May 1, 2024.

She lived her whole life in Oliver Springs. Dorothy was a Housekeeper at Roane Medical Center, attended Grace Baptist Church, and loved to play Bingo.

She is preceded in death by her parents Reba and William Goins of Oliver Springs; husband Glen Hester of Harriman; daughter Vickie Lawson of Harriman; son Glen Hester, Jr. of Harriman; and brothers Clyde Goins and James Goins of Oliver Springs.

Dorothy is survived by her sister Lillie Mae Rutherford of Oliver Springs; granddaughter Miranda (David) Rusinek of Lenoir City; grandsons Wesley Lawson and Josh Hester; great-grandchildren Caitlin, Destiny, Kaden (Nathan), Annabelle, Hunter, Paisley Rusinek | Kalionna, Trinity, Donoven, Isaiah, Bently, Sophia Lawson; and Special friends Johnny Ladd and Roy Hill.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Clax Gap Baptist Church Cemetery at 11:00 AM.



Pastor Garvan Walls will be officiating the service.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hester family.

