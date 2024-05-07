Donna Lynn Maples, Boswell Chapel

Donna Lynn Maples, 73, of Boswell Chapel in Morgan County, Tennessee, passed away on May 5th, 2024, after a courageous 20-year battle with Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM), a very rare muscle disease. This disease slowly attacks and deteriorates the body’s muscles and currently, there is no known cure or treatment.

Donna was an extremely strong woman who never let others know how she struggled daily to maintain mobility. When asked about her well-being, she would simply reply, “I am doing OK.” She didn’t want others to feel sorry for her or be a burden to them. Donna cherished her family, friends, and most of all, her husband, Mike.

Donna worked at Roane Hosiery for many years before moving to SEG, which later became Energy Solutions, from which she retired in 2012. During her career, she returned to school and earned a bachelor’s degree from Tusculum while raising her two children as a single parent. Donna had an outstanding work ethic.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmie and Rosella Schubert of Wartburg, Tennessee. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Mike Maples, who lovingly cared for her throughout her illness. She is also survived by her son, Rob Dryman, and daughter-in-law, Kristi Dryman; grandchildren, Kalyn, Tyler, and Brittany Lowe; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Hailee, and Coleton Lowe of Texas. Her daughter, Christie Steen, son-in-law, Shannon Steen, and grandchildren, Blake and Caleb Steen of Kingston, Tennessee. Additionally, her stepson, Brantley Maples, and his wife, Tiffany; grandchildren, Ethan and Emma of South Carolina, along with many other friends and relatives.

Donna and her family chose not to hold a funeral service and instead want her to be remembered as the happy, outgoing, loving, and beautiful person she was.

In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to contribute is asked to make a donation to the Peter Frampton Myositis Research Fund at Johns Hopkins. https://secure.jhu.edu/form/frampton

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Donna Lynn Maples.

