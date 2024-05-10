Donna Fay Angel, 89

Donna Fay Angel went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Donna was born in Briceville, TN on July 15th, 1934, the daughter of Samuel and Sarah Duncan. Donna was a 1955 graduate of Lake City High School in Lake City, Tennessee, and worked for the Chicago office of the FBI in her earlier years. She retired from Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, IL, and moved to South Bend, IN where she lived until her passing. Donna is best known for her love of the Lord, her family, and traveling with her daughters. Donna is survived by her daughters, Marsha Miller (Joel) and Sandra Holbrook (Glen) four grandchildren Shanna Miller, Melissa Stankus (Colin) Russell Holbrook, Sara Hudlow (Paul), and three great-grandchildren, Kinsey, Rhoda, and Maggie.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 10:00 AM, in Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd. Clinton, Tennessee 37716. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM, in the Funeral home. Burial immediately follows at Sunset Cemetery, 630 Sunset Rd. Clinton, TN 37716.

In lieu of flowers, please give to the American Lung Association in honor of her father, Samuel Duncan

To leave an online condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com or www.holleygamble.com

