Donna Crosier Box, 96, Oak Ridge

Donna Crosier Box, age 96, of Oak Ridge, TN, went to be with the Lord in her eternal home on, Monday, May 13, 2024. She was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church and later Royce Baptist Church, both in Oak Ridge. Her love for family and others was shown through years of service as a swim instructor, scout leader, and Sunday school teacher. Donna was successful in local real estate both as an agent and broker. Her favorite interests were painting, reading, writing poetry, gardening, and baking cakes for special occasions. She particularly loved baking with her granddaughters.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Kermit and Josephine Crosier of New Albany, Indiana; husband of 69 years, W. Donald Box; son, Stephen D. Box.

Donna is survived by daughter, Joanna Schank; son, Darren Box; grandchildren, Hadley Schank, Azrael Zentgraf, Dena (Chase) Acres, Matthew (Macy) Box, and Emily (Ori) Ben Moshe; six great-grandchildren, Lucy, Emma, and Hallie Acres, Ezra Box, Mia, and Leo Ben Moshe.

The family would like to express a special Thank you to the staff at Patriot Hills for their loving care.

Family will be receiving friends Thursday, May 23, 2024, from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm with a service to follow at Weatherford Mortuary. Burial will take place Friday, May 24, 2024, at 2:00 pm in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany, Indiana. Condolences can be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...