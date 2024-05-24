Donald Edward “Don” Voiles, 73

Donald Edward “Don” Voiles, passed away on May 21, 2024. He was a loving and caring husband, dad, papaw, great papaw, and uncle. He enjoyed life and could always be seen with a smile on his face. His family was his true pride and joy. His wife, Vicki, of almost 47 years, was the absolute love of his life.

Don is preceded in death by his parents: Earl & Alverine Voiles; sister: Kathy Hodge; and grandparents.

He is survived by:

Wife: Vicki Voiles

Daughter: Heather (Thomas) Craton

Son: Chad Voiles

Grandchildren: Hunter (Olivia) Kindrick, Austin Voiles

Great Grandchildren: Everleigh Kindrick, Remi Kindrick

Niece: Malia Hodge

Nephews: Jeremey (Jennifer) Plemons, Kevin (Samantha) Green

Brother-in-law: Harold Hodge, Mike Plemons

Sister-in-law: Brenda Green

Special Caregiver/Friend: Sonya Franklin

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, from 5-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm ET. Graveside and interment will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 11:00 am ET in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN, with full military honors presented by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

