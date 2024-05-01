Diane Sue Swint, Wartburg

Diane Sue Swint, age 67, of Wartburg, passed away Monday, April 29, 2024.

She is preceded in death by her father Howard Jones and sister Sherrie Phillips.

She leaves behind her sons Kevin (Sonya) Swint and Dusty Swint and Amy Dagley; mother Betty Hamby; sisters Brenda Williams and Pam Howard; brother Gary Jones; grandchildren Savannah Swint and fiance Chris Salvemini, Dennis Swint, Gabe Redmon, and Landon Redmon and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

The family will have a graveside service Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. at McCartt Cemetery in Lancing.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Diane Sue Swint.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...