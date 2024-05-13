Devin Jerome Price, 25

In loving memory of our precious Devin Jerome Price.

Devin left this world to be with the lord on May 10, 2024. Devin was born on the 3rd day of September 1998 in Oak Ridge, TN. Devin was the most amazing human, husband, dad, son, friend, and brother that one could possibly be. He had a heart that was so pure and honest. He left an everlasting impression on whoever he met, not a soul disliked him! He was such an amazing soul! He loved playing video games, fishing, building computers and just being a dad and husband. He climbed the ranks at his job to become an engineer and a valued employee and was almost finished with college so he could become even more. He loved providing for his family and helping others in any way he could! He always put his family and close friends needs before his. There’s not enough words to describe who and what he was or what he meant to those close to him.

He is survived by his beautiful wife Madeleine Price, his sons John-Ryan, Bentley, and Grayson Price. His parents are Lisa Price and Brandon Price. His siblings are Ashlynne Price and Austin Price. Grandparents are Jerry and Sandy Price as well as David Hatmaker. He will be missed so much by everyone.

He’s at rest now in heaven with his Mamaw, Debbie Hatmaker. All his worries and pain are now gone as he watches over his loved ones from above. Devin will forever be in all of our hearts and will be missed badly.

The family will have a Celebration of Life on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 12 pm at Clark Center Park/Carbide Park 7620 Bull Bluff Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Devin Jerome Price.

