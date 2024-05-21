Debra Diane Lawson, Harriman

Debra Diane Lawson age 64 of Harriman passed away Saturday, May 18, 2024, at her home. She enjoyed walking her dog, spending time with family and friends, and was of the Baptist Faith.

Preceded in death by her parents Jack and Martha Lawson.

Survivors include:
Son Christopher Booth of Harriman,
Granddaughters Brooklynn Booth,
Holly Richards,
Brothers Darrell Lawson of Kingston,
Terry Lawson of Kingston,
Tommy Lawson of New Mexico,
Sister Connie Willis of Harriman and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Graveside service at 2:00 pm Thursday, May 23, 2024, at Willard Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Kyker Funeral Home for burial expenses. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Lawson Family.

