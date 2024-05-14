Deaconess Alice Ruth Bazel Hanks, Harriman

It is with heavy hearts we announce that Deaconess Alice Ruth Bazel Hanks of Harriman, TN, departed this life Friday, May 3rd, 2024, at Erlanger Medical Center, Chattanooga, TN.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Annie Mae Goins Bazel, and father, Samuel David Bazel, siblings, sisters, Barbara Bazel Medlock, Mary Bazel, Genevieve Bazel, , brothers, David Bazel, Ricky Bazel, John Shirley Bazel, Ronnie Bazel, JC Bazel, Nathaniel Bazel and Jerry David Bazel, nephews, Shawn Bazel and Ron Bazel.

Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Katherine Bazel, and brothers, Robert Bazel and Larry Bazel, sister-in-law Mildred Bazel, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and Church family.

Deaconess Alice Bazel Hanks will lay in state at Mark’s Chapel Fire Baptized Holiness Church 969 Sevier Ave, Harriman, TN on Saturday, May 18th, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm. Celebration of life will be Sunday, May 19th, at 2:00 pm Family Hour, Service to follow at 3:00 pm at Kyker Funeral Home 430 Morgan Ave. NE, Harriman, TN. Eulogist Bishop Alonzo L. Rodgers. Interment will follow at the Old Bazeltown Cemetery.

