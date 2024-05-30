Darrell Lockaby, Harriman (formally of Williamsburg, KY)

Mr. Darrell Lockaby age 67, of Harriman, formally of Williamsburg, KY passed away Sunday, May 26, 2024, at Roane Medical Center. Darrell enjoyed going fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Oscar Lockaby and Erma Roark.

Three brothers: Russell Ray Lockaby, Melvin Jerome Lockaby, and Marvin Dean Lockaby.

He is survived by his brother: Clayton Boyd Lockaby.

Two sisters & brothers-in-law: Phyllis Bonnie Beck and husband Lynn, and Lesa Janey Bailey & husband Raymond.

And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements are made with honor and integrity by Davis Funeral Home, Harriman.

