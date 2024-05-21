Dan R. Brummerstedt, Kingston

Dan R. Brummerstedt age 77 of Kingston, TN passed away Saturday, May 18, 2024, at his home. Dan was a United States Navy Veteran.

Survived by his daughter, Melissa “Lisa” K. Rodgers, and Eric of Kingston, TN.
son, Michael T. Brummerstedt of Decatur, IL
brother, Michael K. Brummerstedt, and Susan of Knoxville, TN.,
three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

No services at this time. The care of Dan R. Brummerstedt and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston.

