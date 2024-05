Cynthia Adkisson, age 58, of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at her home.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 1:00 pm in the chapel.

Fraker Funeral Home is in charge of Arrangements.

