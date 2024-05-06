Cyndie Renfro, Oak Ridge

Cyndie Renfro of Oak Ridge passed away on May 2nd, 2024 surrounded by family.

Born in North Carolina, Cyndie moved to Oak Ridge at a very young age and became a true Oak Ridger, ORHS class of 1975. She will be remembered for her welcoming and loyal heart, her contagious laugh, and deep love for her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and June McDaniel.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Rodney Renfro of Oak Ridge; daughters, Morgan Anderson and husband, Shaun, of Knoxville and Heather Grieb and husband, Curtis of Calgary, Alberta; grandchildren, Mac and Riley Anderson of Knoxville, and Evelyn and Wilson Grieb of Calgary, Alberta.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, May 7th, 2024, at Weatherford’s in Oak Ridge. In lieu of flowers, please consider being an organ donor or making a contribution at donatelifetn.gov, or making a contribution to Vanderbilt Health at give.vanderbilthealth.org.

