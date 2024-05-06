Curtis Fitzgerald Sr, Kingston

Mr. Curtis Fitzgerald, Sr., age 86 of Kingston, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. He was born on May 16, 1937, in Rhea County. He lived as a young child in Rhea and Cumberland counties before moving to Rockwood. He was a 1955 graduate of Rockwood High School where he managed the varsity football team. Very well-liked among his peers, Curtis was voted most popular throughout his high school years, including his senior year when he was named Salutatorian of his class. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Curtis spent most of his deployment in France and Germany. After his discharge, he attended the University of Tennessee, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry. Curtis worked as a scientist at Oak Ridge National Laboratories for 31 years before retiring early in order to open his own business. He and his wife of 63 years established Realty Executives of Kingston. Curtis served as Chief Financial Officer and Broker. He retired again after 15 years.

Curtis lived near the river in younger years where he enjoyed water sports with his children. He was an excellent skier. Curtis also loved to restore classic cars with his sons. After his 2nd retirement, Curtis restored and moved to a pre-Civil War Farmhouse where he kept vegetable gardens and an orchard, enjoyed a workshop, and spending quiet evenings on the porch swing looking out over the fields and hills.

He is preceded in death by; Parents: Hershal Fitzgerald and Lily Mae Sherril Fitzgerald; 6 siblings; Hershal Fitzgerald, Jr., Richard Thomas Fitzgerald, Dexter Wayne Fitzgerald, Laura Katherine Cassel, Barbara Ellen Oliver, and Martha Jane Fulbright.

He is Survived by:

Wife: Joyce Ann Fitzgerald (Nee Nelson)

3 Children: Curtis Lee Fitzgerald, Jr., Robert Hershal Fitzgerald, Anna Lynn Fitzgerald

6 Grandchildren: Travas Lee Fitzgerald, Jessica Diane Fitzgerald, Bonnie Elaine Gauss, Zachary Allen Trent, Meagen (nee) Fitzgerald, and Melanie (nee) Fitzgerald

3 sisters: Virginia Lee Joes, Pauline Eaton, and Eleanor Magee

along with several other family members and friends.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. ET with Bro. Monty Fritts officiating. Graveside and Interment Service will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Military Honors will be presented by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Curtis Fitzgerald, Sr.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...