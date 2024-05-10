Corenia Heidle, 93, Harriman

Corenia Heidle age 93 of Harriman passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Methodist Medical Center at 2:55 am on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

As a teenager, she was saved and baptized and was a member of Stephen’s Baptist Church. In her latter years, she lived with her daughter where they attended Clax Gap Baptist Church.

While her family and friends were her priority she also enjoyed working puzzles, bird-watching from her window, fishing, and shopping.

Preceded in death:

Husband; David R. Heidle, Parents; Pryor and Bethania Patterson, Sisters; Sally Hedgecock, Velcia Weaver, Aileen Smith Brother; RB Patterson

Sister-in-Law; Sue Patterson Grandaughter; Tisha Lee Ann Woods

Survivors include:

Sons; Danny Heidle (Coni), Gary Heidle Daughter; Sharon Thomas (Allen)

Grandchildren; Danny Heidle II (Kristen), Sherry Green (Mike), Erica Wilkins (Jordan) great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, Brother; Toy Reece Patterson (Jenny) Several nieces and nephews, Two Very Special Friends; Paula Humphrey and Brenda Townsend.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 4:00 p.m. with pastor Chipper Humphrey officiating Interement will follow in the Union Cemetery in the Joyner Community.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.schubertfuneralhome.com

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Corenia Heidle.

