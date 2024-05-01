Conley Hamby, Oakdale

Conley Hamby, age 81, of Oakdale, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at his home.

He is preceded in death by his parents Rueben & Temia Sexton Hamby; brothers Stanley, Clem, Lawrence, and Carl; sisters Ruby, Nora, and Delphia; granddaughter Erika Lakey.

Conley leaves behind wife of 26 years Trudy Hamby; daughter Janet (Floyd) Burks and Connie (Jeremy) Grose; sons Scott Hamby and Travis (Nicole) Manns; grandchildren Chelsie (Brady) Lutton, Austen Burks; great-grandchildren Kaydence, Delilah, Paxton and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Eli Yoder. Interment will be at a later date in Ohio.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Conley Hamby.

