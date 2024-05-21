Clinton High School Sanctioned by TSSAA for Playing Ineligible Athlete

Clinton must forfeit all wins received during the 2023 football season

Clinton High School has been fined and required to forfeit games after self-reporting the participation of an ineligible athlete during the 2023 football season due to the recent grade changing scandal. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) issued a response after the school disclosed the eligibility violation.

According to the TSSAA, the student in question failed to earn the necessary credits in the previous school year to meet academic eligibility requirements. The association reviewed the case and decided on the following actions:

  1. Notification Requirement: Clinton High School must write letters to all schools against which the ineligible athlete competed, informing them of the violation. Copies of these letters must be submitted to the TSSAA office.
  2. Game Forfeiture: Per Article III, Section 14 of the TSSAA Bylaws, any contest involving an ineligible player is automatically forfeited. Consequently, Clinton High School must forfeit all affected games to their opponents.
  3. Financial Penalty: Clinton High School has been fined $250.00 for the infraction. The TSSAA Bylaws specify a penalty of $50.00 per varsity contest and $25.00 per contest below the varsity level, with a maximum fine of $250.00 if the violation is self-reported. The school played the ineligible athlete in 13 varsity football games.
  4. No Further Action: The TSSAA has decided not to impose additional disciplinary measures against Clinton High School’s athletic program. The case will be closed once the TSSAA receives copies of the letters sent to the affected schools and the fine payment.

This resolution ensures compliance with TSSAA regulations and underscores the importance of adhering to academic eligibility standards for student-athletes. Clinton High School has cooperated fully with the investigation and is taking steps to prevent future violations.

Anderson County Schools earlier today confirmed that coach Darell Keith’s contract was not renewed for the 2024-25 School Year.

