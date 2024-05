Photo by Shari Wandell Bryant

According to our broadcast partners at WYSH, and other reports, Clinton High School Football Coach Darell Keith’s contract will not be renewed next year.

WYSH is also reporting that they have learned there are a number of others that may also be fired due to the recent grade changing scandal.

WYSH has confirmed with Dr Tim Parrot that Coach Keith will not be Clintons Football Coach next year.

As we find out more we will report it.

