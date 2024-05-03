Clarence “Butch” Cecil Wison Jr, Heiskell

Clarence “Butch” Cecil Wison Jr., age 75 passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at his home in Heiskell, Tennessee.

Butch was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on June 14, 1948, to the late Clarence Wilson Sr. and Esther Williams Wilson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Gary Wilson, and Ray Wilson; sisters Betty Overton, Joyce Miller, and Carol Meridith, and his daughter Lindsey Wilson Spurlock.

Butch enjoyed playing golf, loved spending time on his houseboat with all his “D” dock friends. He enjoyed all sports but loved the Vols. But his most favorite thing in the world was his wife, Joanie!

Butch is survived by his wife of 44 years Joan Wilson, daughter Billie Langston Cusatis and husband Albert, brother David Wilson. grandchildren, Tyler Bullock, Matthew Bullock, Sydney Wilson, Zachery Smith, Macarty Walker, Lennon Parker and Harrison Parker.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at a later date.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee is honored to serve the Clarence “Butch” Wilson family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...