Christopher Scott Melton, Wartburg

Christopher Scott Melton, age 54, of Wartburg passed away surrounded by family on May 23, 2024.

He is preceded in death by his father Paul Melton; nephews Josh Davis and Noah Melton; and great-niece Addison Davis.

Scott leaves behind his mother Pat Melton; sister Tammy (Mike) Norman; brothers Freddy (Roseanna) Melton, Jeff Melton, and Debbie Cooper; nephews Jacob (Tiffany) Melton, Tyler, Trey (Mary), and Holden Melton; nieces Kristy (Damon) Davis and Hannah (Damien) Seweryn and Ashley Davis and a host of very special great niece and nephews; special friends Kenny and Roy.

The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to Amedisys Hospice for everything they did during this difficult time.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Freddy Melton and Rev. Jake Melton officiating. Interment will follow in the Clear Creek Cemetery in Lancing.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Christopher Scott Melton.

