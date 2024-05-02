Christina Sue Stokely, Harriman

Mrs. Christina Sue Stokely, age 87, of Harriman, Tennessee passed away at her home on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024. Christina enjoyed collecting anything with kittens on it. She loved her dogs and all animals in general. She was a lifetime member of Lee Village Baptist Church. In her free time, she enjoyed doing her crossword puzzles and reading people’s magazine.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jessy “Ray” Stokely; parents, John, and Martha Humphrey; brother, Kenneth Humprey; and niece, Paula Humprey.

Survivors include:

Nephew: Danny Queening of Orlando, Florida

Niece: Darlene Myers of Newport, Tennessee

Cousin: Mary Ruth Freels of Coalfield, Tennessee

Friends: Melanie Farmer, Mary Ann Starkey, and Vickie

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 3rd, 2024, from 1-2 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Interment to follow at Roane Memorial Gardens. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Christina Sue Stokely.

