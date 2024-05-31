Charlona Eunice Capps Jones, Deer Lodge

Mrs. Charlona Eunice Capps Jones, of Deer Lodge, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at Huntsville Manor in Huntsville. Charlona was born May 1, 1949, to the late Bruce Capps and Della Evelyn Graves Capps Copas.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Ronald W. Jones, Sr.

One son: Allen Jones.

And her companion: Gary Adkins.

She is survived by her son: Ronald Wayne Jones, Jr. and his wife Debbie, of Helenwood.

Her brother: Darrell Capps and his wife, Debbie, of Sunbright.

And four grandsons: Jordan Jones, Derek Lewallen, Erick Lewallen, and Kirk Lewallen.

The family is honoring Charlona’s request to be cremated and no services are planned at this time.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Charlona Eunice Capps Jones.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: ww.davisfuneralhomes.com

