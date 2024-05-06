Charles W. Leonard, Lancing

Mr. Charles W. Leonard, age 60, of Lancing, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at his home. Known affectionately as “The Snake Man,” Charles dedicated many years of service to the U.S. Forestry Service, leaving an indelible mark on the natural world he loved.

Born in Peoria, Illinois, Charles graduated from Richwood High School in 1982. Following his passion for wildlife, he embarked on a career as a Wildlife Specialist at Wildlife Prairie Park in Hanna City, Illinois, where he tirelessly rehabilitated animals, showcasing his deep connection to nature.

Charles possessed a profound knowledge of herbalism, effortlessly identifying healing plants in their natural habitat. A voracious reader, he absorbed information on a wide array of subjects, becoming a cherished source of wisdom for those around him.

An avid primitive camper, Charles found solace in the embrace of nature and the vastness of the Universe. His generosity knew no bounds, as he selflessly extended a helping hand to the community of Morgan County whenever it was needed.

Though he may not have been a regular church attendee, Charles’s faith in Jesus Christ was unwavering. He found comfort in the belief that Jesus was always by his side, guiding him through life’s journey.

Charles is preceded in death by his father, Charles W. Leonard, and leaves behind his beloved mother, Alice Buxton Myrick. He is also survived by his stepbrother, Jay Myrick Jr., his aunt Nellie Buxton Fisher and her husband Bernie, cousins Don Bell, Janell Chenoweth, Donnell Steele, and Jessica.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to MoCo Mutts to honor Charles’s passion for caring for animals in need.

Charles will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him, but his legacy of kindness, knowledge, and reverence for nature will endure in the hearts of those he touched.

Family and friends will meet at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 12:00 PM for a Celebration of Life.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mr. Charles W. Leonard.

