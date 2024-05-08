Charles Ray “Lard” Cates, Rockwood

Mr. Charles Ray “Lard” Cates age 76, of Rockwood passed away Sunday, May 5, 2024, at his home. He attended Glen Alice Christion Church in Rockwood. “Lard” worked and retired from Horsehead in Rockwood after 36 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph Henry & Thelma Cates.

Brother: Joseph Cates.

Sister Ethel Flannigan.

He is survived by his son & daughter-in-law: Charles E. & Tammy Cates.

Two brothers & sister-in-law: James ‘Eddie’ & Gena Cates and Thomas Cates.

Three sisters: Lois Maddox, Jean Cooley, and Margie Purdue.

Two grandsons: Shawn & Tianna Cates, and Jeremy & Madison Cates.

Granddaughter: T.J. Wicks.

Three great-grandchildren: Mason, Trinity, and Piper.

And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Charles “Lard” Cates.

