Charles Ray Holbrook, 73

Charles Ray Holbrook, age 73 passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Heiskell, TN. He was born March 31, 1951, in Wise, VA to the late William and Bonnie Holbrook. Charles loved spending time with his family, grandkids, and friends. He enjoyed fishing, music, and collecting guitars.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Nathan Bullock; brother, David Holbrook; and sister, Annette Smith.

Charles is survived by his wife, Jane G. Holbrook of Heiskell, TN; daughter, Whitney Henderson and husband Anthony of Knoxville, TN, and Rosiland McAmis and husband T.J. of Wise, VA; daughter-in-law, Teresa Bullock of Rocky Top, TN; brother, Henry Holbrook and wife Cathy of Wise, VA; sister in law, Teresa Holbrook of Wise, VA; brother in law, Jim Smith of Wise, VA; sisters, Fran Horne of Wise, VA, Joyce Sutherland of Wise, VA. and Dinah Price of Wise, Va; grandchildren, Sawyer, Waylon, Silas, and Mason Henderson, Isaiah, Hannah, and Emmah McAmis, Kaylee Bullock, and Kolt Gagnon. Charles also leaves behind a host of several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation for Charles will be on Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm with his celebration of life to follow at 6:00 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. Reverend Jim Smith will be officiating.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Charles Ray Holbrook.

