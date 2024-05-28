Charles Glen Marlow, Harriman

Mr. Charles Glen Marlow, age 54 of Harriman, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born on February 3, 1970, in Rockwood. Charles was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, and especially making walking sticks. He also enjoyed fishing and frog gigging.

He was preceded in death by; Parents: Morris and Hannah Marlow; Son: Chris Knepp; Brothers: Paul Marlow, Darrell Marlow, and Glen Marlow.

Survivors Include:

Wife: Lena Marlow of Harriman, TN

Children: Derrick Knepp of Indiana

Eric Kennedy of Harriman, TN

Jennifer King of Sommerset, KY

Shyra Windeknecht of New Orleans, LA



Grandchildren: Landon King, Sandra Kay Green

5 additional grandchildren

Brothers and Sisters: Melvin Marlow (Amy) of Harriman, TN

Glenna Pressley of Kingston, TN



Brother-in-law: Mickey Pressley of Harriman, TN

Cousin: Marshall Kimberly of Harriman, TN

Nieces and Nephews: Devin Pressley, Chelsea Strayer, Bailey Marlow, Jake Marlow, Chase Marlow, Hannah Marlow, Maggie Marlow

and many other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, from 12:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm ET. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Midtown. Memorial contributions may be made to C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Charles Glen Marlow.

