“Celebrating Cosby” community programs return to Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn.—The National Park Service invites the public to attend “Celebrating Cosby: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” community programs every Friday from June 21–July 19 at the Cosby Campground Amphitheater. The programs honor the rich cultural and natural history of the Cosby area through storytelling, dance, music, and history talks.



“The Great Smoky Mountains are rich with culture. This program series at Cosby provides a deep dive into the lives and stories of the people who have called this place home,” said Chief of Resource Education Stephanie Kyriazis. “Come experience these programs led by local folks sharing their Smokies experiences through words, music, and dance.”



Programs feature musicians, dancers, storytellers, moonshiners, service members, former employees, and descendants of families who once lived in the park. Visitors are invited to step back in time during these summer programs to experience the stories, music, and mountain ways of people living in the Cosby area both then and now.



“This is one of my very favorite events,” said Cocke County Partnership Tourism Director Linda Lewanski. “We love the park and our folks in Cosby have such a rich heritage to share. Thanks so much to Katie Corrigan and all the volunteers for letting us be a small part of telling their stories!”

All programs will be held at the Cosby Campground Amphitheater unless otherwise specified. In the case of rain, “Celebrating Cosby” programs will move to the covered picnic pavilion adjacent to Cosby Campground. Programs will be held rain or shine. Visitors are welcome to find seating in the amphitheater or bring their own chairs or blankets.



For more information, please contact Park Ranger Katie Corrigan at 865-436-1263 or email katherine_corrigan@nps.gov.

Program Schedule:

June 21, 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Mountain Edge Band

Enjoy traditional bluegrass music and stories of Cosby families during this musical night! Featuring musicians Judge Carter Moore (guitar and vocals), Andy Williams (mandolin and vocals), Kurry Cody (banjo and vocals), and Carty McSween (bass).

June 28, 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Cherokee Storytelling and Dance

Learn about the Cherokee culture and stories through dance, music, and storytelling featuring members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee People, including Daniel Tramper, Dustin Tramper, and Sonny Ledford.

July 5, 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Honoring Those Who Served

Honoring those who served and a presentation of Quilts of Valor. Join park staff to learn about community members’ roles in the military and public service, yesterday and today!

July 12, 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. People of the Mountains

Take a step back in time and learn from the locals about what daily life was like working and living in the Cosby community and Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Learn directly from the families connected to the land.

July 19, 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Moonshiners

White lightning, mountain dew, moonshine! Distill myth from fact as you learn details of making moonshine in the mountains from Moonshine Legends Mark Ramsey, Sally Clark, Digger Manes, and Kelly Williamson.

