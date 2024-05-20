Catherine Teresa Mabe, Powell

News Department 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 14 Views

Catherine Teresa Mabe, age 60, of Powell, Tennessee passed away on Friday, May 17, 2024, at the U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Born on June 12, 1963, in Brooklyn, New York she was the daughter of the late John and Patricia Jablonski Small.

Catherine is survived by sons Joseph Abell of Powell, TN. and Jake Abell of Knoxville, TN.; caregiver, Russ Abell; brother, Tim Jablonski (Lori) of New Jersey; sisters, Patty (Rodney) Faver of Starkville, Miss., Caroline Beck (Tim) of Jackson, N.J. and Kathy Coleman (Al) of Charlotte, N.C. and many other relatives and friends.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, TN. is serving the family of Catherine Teresa Mabe.

About News Department

Check Also

Joanna Norman, Kingston

Joanna Norman age 89 of Kingston, passed away Friday, May 17, 2024, at Rhea County …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.