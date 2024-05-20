Catherine Teresa Mabe, Powell

Catherine Teresa Mabe, age 60, of Powell, Tennessee passed away on Friday, May 17, 2024, at the U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Born on June 12, 1963, in Brooklyn, New York she was the daughter of the late John and Patricia Jablonski Small.

Catherine is survived by sons Joseph Abell of Powell, TN. and Jake Abell of Knoxville, TN.; caregiver, Russ Abell; brother, Tim Jablonski (Lori) of New Jersey; sisters, Patty (Rodney) Faver of Starkville, Miss., Caroline Beck (Tim) of Jackson, N.J. and Kathy Coleman (Al) of Charlotte, N.C. and many other relatives and friends.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, TN. is serving the family of Catherine Teresa Mabe.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...