Cassandra Yvette Johnson, 53

Cassandra Yvette Johnson was born on May 9, 1971, in Oak Ridge, TN to Alaidean Hardin and Jimmy Lee Dixon. She departed her earthly life on Friday, May 24, 2024, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center at the age of 53. Cassandra, affectionately known as Kouck, loved to cook and had a unique gift for making everyone feel welcome in her home. Her door was always open, and she took great pleasure in hosting family, friends, and even strangers. She also had a lifelong love for singing that brought herself and those around immense joy. She will be truly missed by those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Cassandra was preceded in death by her grandmother Dorothy Johnson and her father Jimmy Lee Dixon. She is survived by her mother, Alaidean Hardin of Oak Ridge, TN; Siblings Gary Lee Johnson (Cindy Mitchell Johnson) and Jimmy Lee Johnson; Daughters Kaneshia Johnson (Julian Slater) of Oak Ridge, TN, Kierra Johnson of Houston, TX, Brianna Cooper and Kiante Cooper, both of Oak Ridge, TN; Sons Tahj Johnson of Oak Ridge, TN and James Cooper of Knoxville, TN; Grandchildren J’Zyion, Ty’Reija, Amiya, Kinsley, Kaito, Noel, Khloe, Kei’Mar, TJ, Kaison, Charlie, Mila, Aarmei, and Haizyn; special friend Joseph C. Hines; special aunts Dorothy C. Johnson and Lois A. Johnson; as well as a host of other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2024, at True Light Missionary Baptist Church located at 3229 George Light Road, Knoxville, TN 37931. The family will receive friends from 3pm to 4 pm and the funeral service will follow with Pastor Darris Waters officiating and giving the eulogy.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...