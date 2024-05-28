Carol (Wiggins) Gigante, 77

Carol (Wiggins) Gigante spent her life striving to be a better person. Born to Thomas Wiggins, Jr. and Evaleen Moore Wiggins, on August 26, 1946, in Adcock Hollow, Coalfield, TN she joined the family as the third daughter. Enjoying her older sisters, Bonnie and Jane, then joined by three precious little brothers, Danny, Randy, and Jeff, her life felt complete. Cousins were the same as siblings when they came to play.

Carol graduated from Coalfield High School in 1964, alongside the best possible classmates and friends.

There is no claim to fame unless the love of family counts. Carol married Joseph Robert Gigante in 1977 and welcomed her two precious sons, Jeffrey Shannon and James Marcus into this world in 1978 and 1982. In the process of getting these boys raised and prepared for heaven, her church work became her world, with interests in photography, growing and arranging flowers, reading, and writing.

It is with great sadness she leaves behind her husband, Joe, sons Shannon and James, brothers, Danny (Allie) and Randy and her precious Aunt Callie and her Uncle Elbert. She held so many memories of Bonnie and Jeff in her heart and now Jane (Dotie). Nieces and nephews and their children were loved as her own.

Throughout the years Carol would relate all the friendships she had made in Tennessee, California, Maryland, and back to Tennessee. Too numerous to mention but special just the same.

Carol was laid to rest on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, next to family in Adcock Cemetery. Her husband and children were present.

Carol was laid to rest on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, next to family in Adcock Cemetery. Her husband and children were present.

