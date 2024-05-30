Carol Jean (Pryor) McCarty, Knoxville

Carol Jean (Pryor) McCarty of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away early on May 26, 2024, at the age of 74.

She was born on September 29, 1949, to Edward Evo Pryor and Mary Emily (Gray) Pryor in Sidney, OH. She was the third of nine children. Her siblings in birth order: Sally, Ray, Carol, Nancy, David, Tommy, Shirley, Debbie, and Bobby.

Carol was preceded in death by her son, David McCarty (July 19, 1969 – November 22, 2022); grandson, Alexander Lucas (September 25, 1999 – February 25, 2015); sisters, Debbie Rummel (June 26, 1957 – October 13, 2020), Sally Pryor (2 days); brother, Ray Pryor (7 years).

Carol is survived by her loving daughters, Nancy Lucas, and Pauletta Rains; five grandchildren, Christopher Lucas, Valerie Lucas, Michael Lucas, Brittany Rains, and Alyssa Rains; three great-grandchildren, Abigail Stanifer, Zachary Stanifer, and Ryan Ristola; brothers, Bobby (Susan) Pryor, David Pryor, Tommy Pryor; sisters, Shirley Pryor, and Nancy Coppler; niece, Irene (James) Hunter; nephews, Jerry (Michelle) Swearingen, and George (Stephanie) Swearingen; and many other friends and relatives.

Carol had a passion for sewing, quilting, painting, gardening, crafting, and singing with her church choir. Carol attended The Salvation Army Church in Knoxville.

She loved creating beautiful handmade items for her family and friends. She will be remembered for her endless creativity and passion for Jesus Christ. Her favorite color was blue and Forget-Me-Nots were her favorite flowers.

