Car Accident Causes Temporary Power Outage on Highway 70 Near Kingston Elementary School

Kingston, TN – This afternoon, a car struck a 3-phase power pole on Highway 70 just past Kingston Elementary School, leading to a significant power outage in the area. This intersection is crucial as it serves customers in all directions, including the new Dollar General Market.

Crews promptly arrived on-site to install a new pole. For the safety of the workers and the public, the power had to be disconnected during the pole replacement. The process took about an hour to complete.

During this time, power was out for all customers from the accident site to approximately 2633 Kingston Highway. The affected areas included Four-mile Road, Rose Bailey Road, Five Mile Road, Old Johnston Valley Road, Foxfire Lane, and a section of Little Johnson Valley Road.

Power has since been restored, and normal service has resumed for all affected customers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...