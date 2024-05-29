Car Accident Causes Temporary Power Outage on Highway 70 Near Kingston Elementary School

Brad Jones 10 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 0 Views

Kingston, TN – This afternoon, a car struck a 3-phase power pole on Highway 70 just past Kingston Elementary School, leading to a significant power outage in the area. This intersection is crucial as it serves customers in all directions, including the new Dollar General Market.

Crews promptly arrived on-site to install a new pole. For the safety of the workers and the public, the power had to be disconnected during the pole replacement. The process took about an hour to complete.

During this time, power was out for all customers from the accident site to approximately 2633 Kingston Highway. The affected areas included Four-mile Road, Rose Bailey Road, Five Mile Road, Old Johnston Valley Road, Foxfire Lane, and a section of Little Johnson Valley Road.

Power has since been restored, and normal service has resumed for all affected customers.

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Power Outage Affects Thousands in Rockwood Due to Snake in Substation

Rockwood, TN – Thousands of residents in the Rockwood Electric Utility (REU) service area experienced …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.