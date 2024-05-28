Cameron Christopher Dickerson, Oak Ridge

Cameron Christopher Dickerson of Oak Ridge, TN, age 35, died peacefully on May 21, 2024, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Cameron had a love for music, people, animals, nature, and all things spiritual. He knew no strangers and made friends with everyone he met. He touched the lives of those around him in profound ways. He was a remarkable person who was cherished by many for his warmth, kindness, laughter, and talents.

Cameron was preceded in death by his father, Claude Douglas Dickerson, and sister, Jaanai Xaeren Dickerson.

He is survived by his mother, Rebecca Dickerson; his brother, Xyrius Dickerson, and nephew, Xaeren Dickerson; his brothers, Datrell Viverette, and Gabriel Dickerson; his beloved granny, Attie Brooks; and numerous family members and friends.

Special thanks to his best friend, Destiny Hamilton Lipman, who remained a steadfast pillar of strength for him for many years.

As Cameron would not have wanted the formality of a funeral home, a celebration of life will be held on June 1, 2024, at 1 pm at Clark Center Park in Oak Ridge. Cameron prioritized finding joy in life and sharing it with others, so there will be an abundance of music, food, and laughter. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to ASPCA.

