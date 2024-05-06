Brenda Sue Bowman Duff, Harriman

Brenda Sue Bowman Duff age 74 of Harriman, TN, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2024. She was a member of Childs Memorial Baptist Church where she served as treasurer for many years. Brenda loved to read, work on genealogy, camp, and spend time with her husband.

She was preceded in death by her father Paul Bowman, mother and father-in-law Martin and Daisy Duff

Survived by:

Husband Gary Duff

Children Susan Duff Jewett (Shawn)

Teresa Duff Frady (Tim)

Mother Lauretta Bowman

Grandchildren Zachary Frady

Cody Jewett (Audry)

Great-grandchildren Gary and Theodore Jewett

Sisters Joan Bowman Kerley

And a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2024, at Childs Memorial Baptist Church with funeral service to follow, Rev. Tim Shelton officiating. Burial will follow the Funeral Service in Piney Grove Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Duff Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...