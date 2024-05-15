Brenda Story, Oak Ridge

Brenda Story of Oak Ridge, TN, age 76, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, into the loving arms of her Lord, Jesus Christ on May 11, 2024. She was born on May 16, 1947, in Oak Ridge Oak Ridge, TN.

She was preceded in death by her Parents: Lloyd Hileman, Elizabeth Hileman. Brother Bob Hileman, Sister Betty Hileman Vowell of Clinton, TN, Sister-In-Law Thelma Hileman, and nephews, Matthew Hileman, and Michael Hileman.

She is survived by Lynn Edd Story, whom she married on August 26, 1967, and by her children, Brian Story of Clarksville, TN, and Wanda Lynn Story Bramblett (Jeremy) of Signal Mountain, TN, grandsons, Ethan Story Cade Story of Clarksville, TN and granddaughter, Allison Elizabeth Bramblett of Signal Mountain, TN, brothers Joe Hileman of Clinton, TN, George Hileman (Terrye) of Clinton, TN, and Gene Hileman (Carol) of Kingston, TN, and many nieces and nephews.

She loved her family, children, grandchildren, church, and extended family with all of her heart. She was a talented seamstress. She volunteered to hem and repair dresses, pants, shirts, etc. She also repaired items donated to the AGAPE Center, especially kids’ clothes. She made quilts for her grandchildren, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She always volunteered to do things that needed to be done, whether asked or not. Her favorite times were spent with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She loved Traveling and exploring. She also loved working in the yard and being outside.

She attended Willow Brook Elementary, and Donovan Elementary School and graduated from Oliver Springs High School in 1965. She taught at Chapel on the Hill Nursery School for 10 years where she enjoyed being with the children and their parents. She retired from the Eye Center of Oak Ridge after working there for almost 20 years. She loved working in the nursery at First Baptist Church Oak Ridge and volunteering with Kids Hope as a mentor for children in Woodland Elementary School. She also worked as a volunteer at The Agape Center at First Baptist Church Oak Ridge.

Special Thanks for the Doctors at Parkway Heart Center (esp. Dr Saadi Siddiqi, and Dr. Larry Justice) and all their support team members who treated Brenda over the years.

There will be a celebration of life service at First Baptist Church Oak Ridge on May 24, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Nursery/Children’s Ministry at First Baptist Church Oak Ridge, the AGAPE Ministry at First Baptist Church Oak Ridge, or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences can be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

