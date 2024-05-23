Brenda Lively, 70

Brenda Lively, age 70, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center.

She was a native of Tennessee. Brenda was a factory worker for Chase Scientific, a member of Union Valley Baptist Church, and loved spending time with her family and bowling.

Brenda is preceded in death by her parents Orville and Bertha Gallaher.

She is survived by her husband Robert L. Lively of Oliver Springs; children Mark Lively and wife Lisa Lively, Tabatha Phillips and husband Jamie Gunter, Leah Cardwell and husband Wess Cardwell all of Oliver Springs; brother Terry Gallaher; sister Gene Raines; grandchildren Samantha Hall, Bradley Phillips, Marcus Lively, Elijah White, James White, Kyler White, Mason Lively, Dawson Phillips, Ethan Cardwell, Kloi Cardwell, Aydan Cardwell, Sophia Hall, Weston Hall, Amelia Hall, Jaxx Lively; and extended family John Hall, Logan Lively, Bailey White.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, May 27, 2024, at 4:00 PM at The Fellowship Hall of Union Valley Baptist Church.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lively family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...