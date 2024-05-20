Brandon Keith Freytag, Coalfield

Brandon Keith Freytag, age 35, of Coalfield, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2024.

He is survived by his wife Hillary Freytag and his two sons that he loved very much Gabriel and Gunner Freytag. His parents Wesley and Kathie; brothers Justin and Samantha. His in-laws James and Janna Swint. His brothers and sisters-in-law; Sam and Andrea Crane; Wayne and Kayleigh McCarty. Nephews and nieces Coleman, Oliver, Kaden, and Annie Freytag; Connor and Cole Crane; Holden and Hadleigh McCarty. As well as a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents David and Faye Freytag; and maternal grandparents Oliver and Evia Byrge.

The family is honoring Brandon’s wishes to be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Brandon Keith Freytag.

