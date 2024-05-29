Braeden James Hartup, 19

It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of our beloved son, Braeden James Hartup, who was taken from us too soon on May 25th, 2024, at the age of 19. He brought immeasurable love, joy, happiness and so much light to our lives, and the lives of many others. He had a deeply instilled moral character and strong family values that could clearly be seen in the time he enjoyed spending with his family, his fierce love for them, great compassion, and loyalty. To know him was to love him, and he loved so many. In addition to his family, he had a deep love for his Lord and Savior, friends, community, and the UT Vols! He always had a hint of light in his eyes, his smile could light up a room, and he never met a stranger. He loved hip hop, country, and rap music, though he was an 80’s child at heart with his vintage style.

He was a 2023 Kingston High School Graduate. He believed in teamwork and proudly wore Kingston High School orange and blue, when he wasn’t wearing UT Orange of course. Braeden played baseball, basketball, and was a member of the Kingston golf team, winning back-to-back state championships two years in a row. When he wasn’t with his family, friends, or on a golf course, he was spending time with his second family at the Maple Creek Bistro.

Survived by his parents Wesley and Molly (Leggins) Hartup of Kingston.

Grandparents: William and Dorothy Leggins of Kingston and James and Deborah Hartup of Karns.

Sister: Olivia Hartup and special family friend Matthew Courteau of Kingston.

Aunts: Monica Gamble of Kingston and Jessica Biddle (Rick) of Knoxville.

Uncles: Matt Hartup (Lauren) of Lenoir City.

Cousins: Jacob, Kayla, and Luke Gamble. Reagan Biddle, Dylan Ware, Halle, and Whitney Hartup.

Pallbearers: Ayden Osborne, Blake Woody, Dalton McClure, Hayden Hess, Jayden Dryman, Will Mioduski.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2024, at First Baptist Church of Kingston. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Phillip Martin and Reverend Max Cronan officiating. Burial 12 noon Friday at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Hartup Family.

