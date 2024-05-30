Bonnie Rose Willis Henderson, 91

Bonnie Rose Willis Henderson affectionally known as “Pat”, age 91, departed this life into eternal rest on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

She was born in Andersonville, TN on November 8, 1932. Pat grew up in Clinton, TN and after marriage, she moved to Oak Ridge, TN. Before retiring, she devoted many years to the Oak Ridge City School System as a Teacher Aide at Woodland Elementary and Cafeteria Manager at Linden Elementary School.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, Pastor Raymond and Grace Willis; brothers, Raymond “June” Willis and Edward “Toad” Willis.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Gary Henderson Sr., who lovingly cared for her; daughters, Charmaine Henderson, Denise Henderson, Leslie Henderson of Oak Ridge, TN; sons, Gregory Willis of Knoxville, TN, Gary M. Henderson II “Mitch”, Eric Henderson, Mark Henderson of Oak Ridge, TN; 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends at Karns Church of Christ, 6612 Beaver Ridge Rd, Knoxville, TN on Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Minister Steve Higginbotham officiating.

Interment at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Arrangements by Weatherford Mortuary.

