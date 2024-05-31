Body of Cumberland County Man Recovered in Daddy’s Creek

Morgan County, TN – The body of a Cumberland County man, 58-year-old Wade Davis, was recovered this morning in Daddy’s Creek near the Devil’s Breakfast Table in Morgan County. Davis had gone fishing with a family member on Monday at the river, which was raging from previous storms.

According to the family member, Davis entered the water and was seen floating downstream before disappearing from sight. Search teams were initially deployed earlier in the week but had to call off their efforts due to high water levels.

This morning, search crews resumed their efforts and successfully located Davis’ body downstream, about a mile, in the water. His body has been sent to Knoxville for an autopsy.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Davis family during this difficult time.

