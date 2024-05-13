Bobby Leonard Carter, 91

Bobby Leonard Carter passed away peacefully at his home on May 6, 2024. Bobby is survived by his son Robert Leonord Carter of Clinton, son-in-law Terry Justice (Lynn) of Andersonville, sister Sandra Etheridge of North Carolina, brother Johnny Carter (Sherry) of North Carolina, grandchildren Johnathan Carter (Jessica) of Sevierville and Shantina Poutre (Greg Shaffer) of Clinton, multiple great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Bobby was preceded in death by his wife Velma Jo (Cooper) Carter, parents Hoyle H Carter and Bettie (Avent) Carter, son Baby Carter, daughter Linda (Carter) Justice, brothers Lawrence Carter (Irene), and Douglas Carter (Nancy), grandson Brian Dean Justice.

Bobby was born in Raleigh, NC on September 26, 1932. At age 19, he spent a summer in Clinton woodworking with his uncle. During that summer in 1951, he met the love of his life. He and Jo were married soon after. Bobby lived the remainder of his life as a Clinton resident.

Bobby served in the Navy during Pearl Harbor (1951-1954) at North Island Naval Air Station in San Diego, CA. Bobby spent his Navy career working as a torpedo specialist and radio operator. Once his military service ended, Bobby joined his wife and baby daughter, Linda, in Clinton. Bobby began a new career at DOE and retired after 37 ½ years.

Bobby was always busy. He and Jo were very social so it wasn’t surprising when they took interest in catering weddings. They opened and operated Carter’s Catering with the help of their daughter Linda, her husband Terry, and dearest friend Marie Moore.

Bobby loved woodworking, especially building cabinets. He and Jo were quite crafty. Jo was a seamstress and enjoyed sewing beautiful doll dresses. Bobby built doll beds and anything else Jo asked of him. The two of them also enjoyed macrame and making Christmas ornaments. Their quality craftwork was recognized by Dollywood. Two years in a row, Bobby and Jo sold their handiwork from a booth during Dollywood’s October Fall Festival. After Jo passed away, Bobby’s interests changed. He helped his son, Robert, manage his business, Clinton Cycle Works.

Bobby and Jo were well known for their Memorial Day pig pickins. Bobby would roast a pig overnight while Jo organized side dishes and desserts. The laughter was loud and the food was incredible! As people ate, a DJ played popular tunes. When “Rocky Top” played, everyone joined in singing as loudly as they could. Kids swam in the pool while adults danced around it. It was a time to reconnect with family and friends alike. It was the event of the season.

Bobby was one of a kind. Everyone who met him became a friend. He had a kind heart and saw good in everyone. Bobby loved his family and cherished his friends. Bobby was always the first one to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was loyal, honest, and forgiving.

Bobby’s courage did not waver during his battle with dementia in his final years. As with any other challenge he faced, he did it with a smile. Bobby stayed strong until the end.

Family and friends are invited to gather at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, May 23 from 5:00-7:00 PM, with a service beginning at 7:00 PM. A graveside service will take place at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Friday, May 24 at 1:00. www.holleygamble.com

