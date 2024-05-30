Board of Control to meet June 4-5

Annual summer session agenda includes more than 30 items

May 30, 2024

The TSSAA Board of Control will meet at the TSSAA office building in Hermitage for a two-day meeting beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4. The Board will reconvene on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.

More than 30 items are on the Board’s annual summer meeting agenda.

Financial reports for the winter sports of basketball and wrestling will be presented to the Board for approval as well as the reports of the annual Athletic Directors’ and Cheer Coaches’ Conferences.

Two schools are requesting membership in TSSAA.

Candies Creek Academy in Charleston. If approved, plans to enter into cooperative agreement with another member school.

Annoor Academy of Knoxville. If approved, plans to have soccer and expand to other sports at a later date.

A review of the Sportsmanship Program for the 2023-2024 school year will be provided. The sportsmanship program is approached from many different aspects each year. A full report is always given to the Board of Control by the staff in regard to the number of coaches ejected, disciplinary action, unsportsmanlike incidents investigated, etc. This allows for a review to the approach taken with this very critical area in all sports.

The Board will also discuss options to consider for the next classification cycle.

The agenda for the meeting is linked below.

Documents

Board of Control Agenda (June 4-5, 2024) (PDF)

