Billy Ray Jones, Oliver Springs

Billy Ray Jones, age 87, of Oliver Springs passed away Friday, May 10, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born October 5, 1936 Claiborne County, Tennessee. He was a faithful member and Trustee of New Mountain View Baptist Church in Oliver Springs where he had attended for over 65 years.  He loved going to church and enjoyed attending church functions as long as he was able. He was a retired carpet layer and had worked in many homes, churches, and businesses throughout surrounding counties. Ray was an avid fisherman and also known for his fantastic gardening and his produce stand on Mahoney Road. 

Preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan Deloris Jones; daughter, JoAnn Schofield; parents, Robert & Cora Lee Hamblin Jones; brother, Donnie Lee Jones; sister, Norma Jean Popp; son-in-law, Phillip Ellis; brothers-in-law, Chuck Dupree, George Partin, Glen Huddleston, and Al Popp.

SURVIVORS

Children

        Cora Webb & husband, Jimmy of Clinton

         Patricia McMillan of Sale Creek

         Bobby Jones & wife, Sharon of Clinton

         Pam Harber & husband, Gary of Oliver Springs

         Sandy Ellis of Clinton

Sisters

        Helen Huddleston of Clairfield

        Sally Ruth Powers of Clairfield

         Bertha Dupree of Clairfield

Brothers

         David Jones & wife, Carolyn of Oliver Springs

         Sammy Jones & wife, Carolyn of Lafollette

Sister-in-law  

        Charlene Jones of Oliver Springs

13 Grandchildren and 21 Great-Grandchildren, 1 Great-great-granddaughter

A host of extended family and dear friends.  Special thanks to the staff & nurses and Methodist Medical Center and Covenant Hospice for all their kindness and special care.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 16, 2024, at New Mountain View Baptist Church in Oliver Springs with funeral service following with Rev. Gary Smith and Rev. Daniel Metcalf officiating. Interment will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, May 17, 2024, at Hamblin Cemetery in Clairfield. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to New Mountain View Building Fund, 381 Mahoney Road, Oliver Springs, TN 37840. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

