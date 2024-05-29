Beverly Louise Kramer, Crossville

Beverly Louise Kramer, age 74, a resident of Crossville, Tennessee, formerly of Bailey, Colorado, and Libson Falls, Maine. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) for Kaiser Permanente Healthcare Clinic and also served as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) with Platte Canyon Rescue in Bailey, Colorado. She had her Commercial Drivers License and for a short time was a truck driver. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Alaska, and for a while was a full-time “R.V.er”. Most of all, she was a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Sister who loved her family very much, especially her kids and grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen & Bettie Younkers; Father-in-law & Mother-in-law, Howard & Joan Kramer; sister-in-law, Bonnie Lynn Hunter; and nephew, Joey Harbina.

Survivors include:

Husband of over 30 years: Steve Kramer of Crossville, TN

Son: Michael Warren Spangenberg of GA

Daughter & Son-in-law: Heather Louise Maire (Daniel Earl) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Josh Spangenberg, Katelyn Elkins, and Andrew Maire

Great Grandson: Killian Elkins

Brother: Jeff Younkers (Arlene) of Whiting, NJ

Nephew: Kenneth Harbina

And several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with reflections by family and friends. Private interment will be held at a later date in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Beverly Louise Kramer.

