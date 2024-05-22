Betty Lynn (Young) Honeycutt, Wartburg

Betty Lynn (Young) Honeycutt of Wartburg, age 79 passed away on May 20, 2024, at Life Care of Morgan County. She was born on August 9, 1944.

Betty was a great person and also not so great at times Haha! She never met a stranger and treated everyone as she wanted to be treated.

She is preceded in death by her parents Charles Clyde Young and Dorothy Ruth (Keaton) Young; granddaughter Marie Danielle Smith; grandparents Starlin Keaton (sheriff of Scott County at one time) and Emma Galloway Keaton and James Daily Young; and a host of cousins, extended family and friends.

Betty is survived by her daughter Trisha Lynn Honeycutt Smith and husband Kenneth Lewis Smith and extended cousins and friends.

Betty was always joking and had fun with everyone. She always had a kind heart and knew that she would be welcomed by the Lord, family, friends, and pets that have gone before her.

Mom, you will be missed!

The family has chosen cremation and no services will be scheduled.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Betty Lynn (Young) Honeycutt.

