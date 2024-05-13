Betsy Crosthwait, 92

On May 9, 2024, our beautiful, precious, sweet, loving and God-honoring Mom came face to face with our Savior and was reunited with our Dad, Ken, the love of her life. Betsy was born on February 22, 1932, in Nashville, TN, and grew up an only child in a godly home in Jackson, Tennessee. In 1951 she met a tall, handsome Southern gentleman from Kentucky named Ken Crosthwait. They were almost immediately sure that they should spend the rest of their lives together and were married in 1951. Ken knew there was no one else on the planet as wonderful as Betsy. They were married for 70 years until God called Ken home.

Betsy has three daughters, Delana, Claudia & Melonie whom she loved with all her heart. She spent her life putting her family first in every way possible. Mimi (Betsy) also has four grandchildren, Jared, Meredith, Hunter, and Hannah, whose lives were made richer because of her love and influence.

All of Betsy’s many friends loved spending time with her. Her striking smile and shy, easy-going Southern demeanor were loved by all with whom she came in contact. Her kindness, grace, and love of her family and friends were unparalleled. To know her was to love her. She brought joy wherever she was.

Betsy loved the Lord, loved studying His word and at the time of her graduation to heaven was attending a BSF Bible Study. She loved teaching children Bible stories and sharing the love of Jesus with all she met. She leaves a legacy of love in all those who knew her.

While we know that our Mom is healed, happy, and with our Dad, we know her greatest joy is that she is in the presence of our Savior, Jesus. While we miss her terribly, we know that she is more alive than ever, healthy, happy, and looking forward to our reunion with her in heaven. We shall not only see her again but spend eternity with her and our Dad.

She is survived by daughters, Delana (Paul) Bice, Claudia Cummings & Melonie (Lee) Garrett, grandchildren Jared (Lauren) Cummings, Meredith (Michael) Williams, Hunter (Samantha) Garrett & Hannah Garrett.

The graveside service will be Monday, May 13, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Crosthwait Family.

